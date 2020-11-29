1/
Adeline Ozycz
Adeline Barbara Ozycz, 101, of Meriden, a daughter of the late Stanislaus and Anna (Labut) Gura, and sister of the late Joseph Gora, John Gura, and Lydia Tupay, passed away on November 20, 2020 at The Bradley Home. She was the wife of the late Victor Ozycz; and the mother of Paul M. Ozyck and Joanne C. Santos. Two of her children, Thaddeus P. Ozyck and Anna Mae Salvatore, predeceased her. Grandmother of Jeanna Ozyck, Sarah Ozyck (Micheal Rau), Amelia Ozyck, Carter Thadeaus (Laura Viscomi) Ozyck; Michele Salvatore, Anne (Jason) Epstein, Christopher (Rosemary) Ozyck, Stephen (Andrea) Ozyck, and Victoria (Robert) Gribko; and great-grandmother of Zachary Thomas and Linsay Taylor Ozyck, Rosemary Grace and Adeline Patricia Ozyck, Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Jack Ryan Gribko; Grey Jameson, Ford Salvatore, Loewe Maer Epstein; Thadeaus Gregory and Carter Andrew Ozyck; and Catherine Jeanna Rau- Ozyck.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Adeline and her late husband Victor Ozycz will take place in summer of 2021, details will be announced at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, offerings in their names may be made St. Stanislaus Church, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT 06450. Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden is assisting with arrangements. To see Adeline's obituary online, or to share a memory with her family, please visit: www.beecherandbennett.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
