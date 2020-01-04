|
Ademor Sternberg passed away peacefully, this week, after a long illness at the age of 94. Ad led an extraordinary life. He was born in 1925, his mother Aurore was of French-Canadian ancestory, his father Edward of Prussian lineage. Both families landed in Meriden in the mid-1800's. He was named for his maternal grandfather who worked in Thomas Edison's lab and invented an improved phonograph. During his early teens his family moved from the west side of Meriden to a home his father built on the east bank of Lake Quonnipaug in North Guilford. Ad continued his schooling in Meriden, however, necessitating a long daily commute. He was an excellent student and was second in his class of 1943 at Meriden High School.
After graduating from MHS, Ad, along with almost the entirety of his male classmates, was immediately drafted. He attended Army officer training in Georgia and then Colorado before becoming part of the second wave of the Allied invasion of Europe. It took decades for Ademor to open up about the details of his fighting experience. His unit encountered fierce fighting as it progressed through several countries toward and within Germany during most of 1944 and the subsequent frigid winter. In the Netherlands a sniper's bullet ricocheted through his helmet leaving a permanent scar. Later, he stepped in front of fire to grenade a machine gunner. He was awarded the Purple Heart and decades later was honored at a ceremony with the Secretary of the State of Connecticut for his courage in combat.
Upon returning to the States, Ademor pursued a degree in electrical engineering from Yale University. A year after graduating in 1949, Ad married Gertrude Tower, an aspiring violinist following in the footsteps of her prodigiously talented mother, Marjorie - founder of the Meriden Symphony. Ademor never missed one of Trudy's many symphony performances both in Meriden and Wallingford.
After working briefly for an electrical power company in New Jersey, Ad was hired by Connecticut Light and Power-later Northeast Utilities and returned to live in Meriden. He spent the rest of his career spanning thirty-eight years in the Berlin office of NU retiring in 1990. He specialized in electric power transmission. During his early years he helped devise the utility's implementation of its then brand-new nuclear power capability throughout New England.
Ad and Trudy were an extremely energetic couple with what seemed a limitless number of local friends. A typical day might involve golf, tennis, hiking, gardening and then cocktails with friends followed by contract bridge. They additionally loved to travel, exploring most of the country and Canada including a family trip to Anchorage via the Alaska Highway. Ad and his wife went on to visit Hawaii, most of Europe, Africa, and Central America. They particularly enjoyed annual trips taken with close friends to some of the world's great ski resorts in Switzerland, France and Austria.
Ademor was also deeply engaged with the Meriden Civitan Club, being named Outstanding New England District Chairperson for 2001-2002 and becoming a Medallion Civitan Club Member for 50 years of service in 2009. He was also a constant presence at the Meriden Y's Men meetings particularly the post-gathering bridge games. Both Ad and Trudy were devoted members of the Meriden Unitarian Universalist Church. Ad refused to stop attending the services there he so enjoyed disregarding the pain from his deteriorating health.
Despite losing Trudy far too early fourteen years ago, Ad continued to enjoy playing golf, tennis and bridge and was photographed by The Record Journal skiing on Mount Southington at the age of 80. He will always be fondly remembered for his genuine warm sense of humor as well as his uncanny ability to connect quickly with almost anyone he encountered.
He is survived by his three sons, Peter, Alan and Robert and their families including three grandchildren. The family would particularly like to thank Ad's neighbors and cousins who went out of their way to support and maintain contact with him during his last few years. Please direct any remembrance honoring Ademor to the Meriden Unitarian Universalist Church. If you choose to celebrate Ademor's life quietly, mix a bourbon manhattan on the rocks -down it- then remember him.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020