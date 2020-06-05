Adolf Albrycht, 85, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home, with his family by his side. He was the husband of Alina (Grzegorczyk) Albrycht, his beloved wife of 59 years.
Born on January 6, 1935 in Poland, he was the son of the late Simon and Josephine Albrycht. Adolf attended school and served in the Military in Poland. A longtime resident of Meriden, he was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and worked as a toolmaker for the Stone Safety Corporation in Wallingford from where he retired. Adolf enjoyed watching football and Jai Alai games. He especially looked forward to his monthly trips to the casino. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Adolf will be greatly missed.
Mr. Albrycht is survived by his son Adam Albrycht and his wife Chris of Daytona Beach, FL; two daughters: Anita Albrycht and Andrea Pavelkops and her husband Scott all of Meriden; a sister, Stacia Uliasz of Poland and three cherished grandchildren: Katelyn, Kayla and Seth.
His funeral will be held on Monday, June 8th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Monday morning June 8th from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.