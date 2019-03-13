Agnes K. Baur, age 89, beloved wife of the late David I. Baur, passed away on February 24, 2019 at Hartford Hospital in the company of family. She was born on May 12, 1929, daughter of the late Stanley and Sophie Kokoszka. She was a resident of Meriden and spent her early years in Hamden. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and caring friend who enjoyed gardening, hiking, bird-watching, visiting art galleries, and antiquing. Agnes belonged to the Meriden Historical Society, the Augusta Curtis Cultural Center, and the Meriden Arts and Crafts Association.



Together with her husband, Agnes took special pleasure in studying the art history of Meriden. She especially appreciated the works of local companies and artisans involved in the production of paintings, lamps, dishes, clocks, and other items. She and Dave became experts on the Handel Company, famous for its hand-painted glass shades and lamps. They researched the life and artwork of one of Handel's noted artists, Frederick Matzow, a Meriden resident who also produced many paintings of local scenes. After Dave's passing in 1988, Agnes continued their research and, in 2006, published a book entitled, Frederick Matzow: Meriden's Artist-in-Residence. She also donated many of the paintings and items they collected to museums and galleries.



Agnes was an accomplished artist herself, having worked in the art departments of the Muirson Label Company and the Meriden Gravure Company. She enjoyed drawing in pastels and creating portraits for family and friends. She took a special delight in sharing her love of art with children. For many years, she worked with her long-time friend, Ginger Alwang, as an assistant teacher at the First Congregational Church Preschool in Meriden.



Agnes always had a special place in her heart for her family. In recent years she relished spending time with her great granddaughter. She also dedicated countless hours researching and compiling a genealogy of the Kokoszka family. She will be greatly missed by all, including her loving canine companions Maggie and Isabella.



Agnes was predeceased by her daughter Joanne (Jody) Smith and her brothers Edward, Henry, Julian, Louis, and Stanley Kokoszka, her sisters Frances Polchopek, Theresa Mendyka, Marion Creza and Antoinette Kokoszka, and her son-in-law James Satagaj. She is survived by her son Donald Baur and his wife Phebe Jensch, daughter Ellen Satagaj, son-in-law Gregory Smith, her grandsons Christopher Baur, Matthew Smith, Andrew Smith, and Ben Smith, and her great granddaughter Kirra Smith. She is also survived by her sisters Helen Wietrak and Sophie Ostasiewski, and many nieces and nephews.



Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the St John Lutheran Church, 520 Paddock Avenue, Meriden, CT, 06450 or to a .