Agnes "Nan" Thompson departed this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of 65 years of the late Robert S. Thompson.



Nan lived a full and spirited life, and her kindness and flair for the arts showed through in her every endeavor.



Her parents, James T. and Isabella Robertson, immigrated from Scotland in 1920. After graduating from Lyman Hall High School in 1942, Nan worked for and obtained a patent on behalf of Pratt & Whitney in Hartford. While working next for Chandler Evans in Yalesville she attended a drafting course at Yale University. Her last employer was R. Wallace & Sons (Wallace Silversmiths) in Wallingford. She was the sole draftswoman among draftsmen, and it was there that she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Simson Thompson. They were married in 1948. Following their marriage Nan became a homemaker focused on raising their two children.



Nan was a member of The First Congregational Church in Wallingford since 1936. Her voice in the soprano section of the church choir was a Sunday staple for decades. While her voice is now silent, Nan's legacy at the Church lives on through her artful contributions: a logo she designed for the Church in 1997 is still used today, her calligraphy graces the dedications of generations of children's Bibles, and her directing will be remembered by generations of children's choir members.



Apart from the Church, Nan was an active member of the Wallingford Senior Center community until last year directing the Vintage Voices, a chorus she helped launch in 1996 and work for which she received the 2013 Richard S. Holdt Community Service Award.



Nan loved her summers in New Hampshire at the cottage she and Bob designed and built on Lake Winnipesaukee, and the annual vacation trips they took for many years with her close friends sometimes to the Lake and other times to destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean and Europe.



Surviving family members include her children, Bob (Peggy) Thompson of Hoover, Al., and Sally D'Allesantro, of Wallingford; grandchildren, Gina (CJ) Montano of Crystal Lake, Ill., Dr. Melissa Thompson, of Hoover, Al., Corrine D'Allesantro, of Boston, and Rob Thompson, of Hoover, Al.; great-grandchildren Lyla, Eva, and Camden Montano and Carson Zain Thompson (Dr. Melissa); and nephew, T. James (Nancy) DuBois, of Tujunga, Calif. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ella DuBois; her brother, John Robertson; and her great-granddaughter, Hannah Nicole Hudson (Dr. Melissa).



She will be remembered for her warm smile, her musical talents, her strong friendships, her fondness for Solitaire and Bingo, her party hostessing and her knack for making the best carrot cake, crumby apple pie and creme de menthe brownies you will ever taste.



Her family would like to thank everyone at Meriden Center for their care and companionship over the past year.



A gathering to celebrate Nan's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Donations in her memory to Wallingford's First Congregational Church would be appreciated.



Published in The Record-Journal on June 9, 2019