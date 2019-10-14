The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Aida DelVecchia
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Aida Adel DelVecchia


1919 - 2019
Aida Adel DelVecchia Obituary
Aida Adel DelVecchia, 83, of Wallingford, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony George DelVecchia. Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Pauline Ponzillo.

Aida was a longtime resident of Wallingford. She loved the arts, specifically painting, and gifted many beautiful pieces of her artwork to the people she cherished. Together with her husband, they raised three children. Aida enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She had unconditional love for the people in her life and to know her was to love her. One of the things she enjoyed most was spending time with each of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Richard DelVecchia and his wife, Kelli, of Southington, Patricia Onofrio and her husband, Joseph, of Maryland, and David DelVecchia and his wife, MaryBeth, of Plantsville; her grandchildren, Alyssa Forster, Richard DelVecchia Jr., Benjamin DelVecchia, Zachary DelVecchia, Jenna Onofrio, and Joseph Onofrio; and her niece, Linda Lukonis and her husband, Mitch, of Wallingford.

Her family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 starting from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 9 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Saint John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Aida's memory may be sent to The Masonic Charity Foundation, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492; or the Connecticut State Troopers Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1111 Country Club Road, Middletown, CT 06457. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 14, 2019
