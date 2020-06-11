We are sad to announce the passing of Aksel E. Hansen, Jr., who peacefully left the earth on Monday, June 8, 2020 after a full life of 88 years. Aksel was born on May 24, 1932 in Meriden, CT. He married his high school sweetheart, Anne Griffin, at 21 years of age, and had recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Shortly after marrying, he started a career in the Army and National Guard. After 35 years of service, he retired at the rank of CSM. He simultaneously held a full time job with SNET for 30 years, rising through the ranks to a management position, all while raising a family, continuing his military education, and maintaining/prolonging remolding projects on his home and summer cottage in Winstead, CT, which afforded his in laws and their families to grow up together. Family was very important to him, and he made sure to immerse us in his Danish roots with his relatives, further expanding our horizons. He also somehow found the time to be a Scout Master for many years, and had some cool military equipment which made us stand out at Deer Lake.
Aksel was predeceased by his sister Martha Hansen, and his daughter Linda Anne. He is survived by his loving wife Anne, his daughter Laura (Hansen) Behling, and her husband Scott, his son David Hansen, and his wife Kathleen, and his son Peter Hansen, and his wife Denise. He is also survived by his five grandchildren Justin, his wife Cora-lee, and Jesse, who both also served their country in the Marine Corps, Matthew, his wife Brittany, their son Declan (Aksel's first great grandson), Michelle, and her fiance Kevin Blackall, and Linda and her fiance Kyle Sparta. In addition to his family, he leaves behind many friends from both Connecticut, and Springhill, Florida, where he retired.
We love and will miss you, rest in peace you deserve it.
Funeral service and burial are private. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.