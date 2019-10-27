Home

Alan J. Downes, 88, retired professor, of St. Cloud, MN, died Oct. 14, 2019. He was born Nov. 10, 1930 in Meriden to Nelson E. and Catherine (Askew) Downes. Alan-a gifted, memorable teacher and an avid genealogical researcher-was a lifelong advocate for education, scientific thinking, and social justice. He was predeceased by his wife Claire (vanBreemen) Downes in 2013, and is survived by his children Deirdre, Blake (Barbara Szurek), James (Kathryn), Jeremy (Wiebke Kuhn), and Melissa; brother Robin and family; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
