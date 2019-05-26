The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Albert DeDominicis
Albert DeDominicis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Resources
Albert "Pigse" DeDominicis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert "Pigse" DeDominicis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert "Pigse" DeDominicis Obituary
Albert H. "Pigse" DeDominicis, 91 of, Cheshire, husband of the late Joyce Y. (McMenamin) DeDominicis, with great sadness we announce our Patriarch passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Meriden on March 1, 1928, a son of the late Oliver and Mary (Moretti) DeDominicis.

He owned and operated Modern Home Construction for over 40 years until retiring. After retirement he owned and operated Mr. D's restaurant in Meriden, a passion he had for many years. "10-4 and keep smiling Dad."

He is survived by his daughter, Lynne D. Brewer and her husband, Donald, of Old Saybrook; a son, Albert A. DeDominicis and his wife, Deborah, of Wallingford; his son-in-law, John Fitzgerald; his brother, Manfred DeDominicis of Florida; eight grandchildren, Kristin DeCapua (Bill), Keri Sciuto (Matt), Heather Giordano (Peter), Jill Conner (Sean), Oliver DeDominicis, Caitlyn Arathuzik (Steve), Connor Fitzgerald, and Casey Fitzgerald: eleven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kevin, Abbey, Brooke, Charlotte, Jack, Grace, Lola, Reid, Piper, and JP; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Dana Fitzgerald, and his brother, Andrew DeDominicis.

His family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am with a funeral to follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum in Meriden. Gifts in his memory can be made to a . For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 26, 2019
