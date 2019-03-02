|
Albert Graham, 58, of Rocky Hill and formerly Meriden, passed away on February 27, 2019 with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4th at 10:00 am in the Lower Residential Chapel @ State Veterans Home, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00 am in the Lower Residential Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be made to the Recreation Department @ Department of Veterans Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To read full obituary or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019