The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doolittle Funeral Service
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
the Lower Residential Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
the Lower Residential Chapel @ State Veterans Home
287 West Street
Rocky Hill, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Graham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Albert Graham Obituary
Albert Graham, 58, of Rocky Hill and formerly Meriden, passed away on February 27, 2019 with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4th at 10:00 am in the Lower Residential Chapel @ State Veterans Home, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill. Burial will follow in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown where full military honors will be accorded. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00 am in the Lower Residential Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's memory may be made to the Recreation Department @ Department of Veterans Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To read full obituary or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doolittle Funeral Service
Download Now