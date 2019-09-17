The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Albert Jarvis
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Albert M. Jarvis


1927 - 2019
Albert M. Jarvis Obituary
Albert M. Jarvis, 91, of Wallingford, departed this life, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, with family by his side.

Born in Derby, October 29, 1927, he grew up in the Fair Haven section of New Haven, moving to Wallingford in 1956. Among those left to mourn him is his wife of 67 years, Rosa, who he met while stationed in Puerto Rico. Albert was a 1945 graduate of Hillhouse High School. He left early to join the service during WWII, first in the Merchant Marines, then with the U.S. Army. He graduated from the Restaurant Institute of Connecticut (now the Culinary Institute of America). Albert worked for Winchester and A.C. Gilbert before starting his career at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft, from which he retired. He was a tool inspector and became Supervisor, Foreman, and General Foreman. Albert was a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus Pinta Council No. 5, as well as the Antique Veterans Honor Guard of Meriden, who provide military honors at the funerals of veterans, which he did with much honor. His hobbies including woodworking and bowling.

In addition to his wife, Rosa, left to mourn his passing are his daughter Dianne (Jarvis) Zareski (William Pearse) of Marlborough, CT, and son Michael Jarvis (Patricia Jarvis) of Newington; his grandchildren Jodi Zareski (Steven Martin), Lisa Zareski (Noah Stiger), Dana Zareski (Cameron Anstey) Julie Jarvis (Michael Sutcliffe) and Alex Jarvis. He is also survived by two great grandchildren Cole Stiger and Leah Stiger (just 9 days old). Also surviving Albert are his half-sibling Michael Pellicio (Margaret) and Cynthia King (Kenneth) and treasured family friends Heather and Rocco Sarro and their children Anthony and Roman, who provided invaluable care and companionship during Albert's last years. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Tere and Victor Rodriguez and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Victoria (Talmadge) Jacobs, Anthony Jarvie and stepfather John Jacobs.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, September 18, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday, at 10 a.m. from The Wallingford Funeral Home, when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, USO (United Service Organization), P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077, or the Antique Veterans Honor Guard, c/o Meriden Senior Center, 22-26 West Main St., Meriden, CT. 06451. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
