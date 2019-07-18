The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Albert Paul Gallo

Albert Paul Gallo Obituary
Albert Paul Gallo, 89, of Kensington, husband of Lorraine Gallo, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Southington Care.

Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Paul and Minnie (Cammarata) Gallo. Albert was a former New Britain resident before moving to Kensington 45 years ago. He was formerly employed as a hairdresser and owned three shops in the area.

Albert was a member of the Senior Men's Club at Timberlin Golf Course, the Italian Fraternal Society, and the Springfield Ski Club. He enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables, cooking, and working with his tractor. Albert also enjoyed skiing and playing golf. He was a former Little League coach, and Cub Scout leader.

Surviving are his wife, Lorraine Gallo; three sons, Michael Gallo and his wife Julie, Damian Gallo and his companion Jamie Corden, Kyle Gallo and his wife Meghan; three grandchildren, Mason, Avery and Chase; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Carmen Gallo and Mike Gallo, and by a sister, Eleanor Tee.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
