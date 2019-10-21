The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Alberta Niedziela
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Alberta K. Niedziela


1922 - 2019
Alberta K. Niedziela Obituary
Alberta (Kretkiewicz) Niedziela, 97, of Guilford, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Theodore Niedziela Sr.

She was born in New Haven on Oct. 17, 1922, a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Pietras) Kretkiewicz. She was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Parochial School and Boardman Trade School in New Haven. As an accomplished seamstress specializing in custom-made clothes, she worked in the New Haven area, as well as Fishers Island, N.Y. She was a long-time parishioner and member of the Ladies Guild at the Church of the Resurrection in Wallingford, prior to her move to Guilford. She took great pride in her children and grandchildren and cherished the time they spent together.

Alberta is survived by her children, Theodore (Cynthia) Niedziela Jr., of Southbury, William (Debra) Niedziela, of Guilford, and Cynthia (Erich) Stritzel, of Killingworth; her beloved grandchildren, Luke and Jake Niedziela, Katrina Niedziela, and Stuart and Tristan Stritzel; as well as several wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Catherine Comstock, Edward Kretkiewicz, Teresa Beirne, and Eleanor Conboy.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to Church of the Resurrection where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Alberta's memory may be sent to the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT 06492; or Smilow Cancer Center, Yale New Haven Hospital, New Haven, CT 06511.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 21, 2019
