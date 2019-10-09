|
Alexander S. Medina, 17, of Wallingford, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019.
He was born in New Haven, August 31, 2002, a son of Nikki Monge and Josue Medina. Alex dreamed of being an entrepreneur. He enjoyed playing video games and collecting Air Jordans. Most of all, he loved his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Josue Medina Jr., Elias Medina, Lenaisjah Medina, Ezekiel Medina, Elijah Lebron, Julias Arriaza, and Arielle; his grandmother, Margarita Colon; his aunt, Kim Russo (John); and his cousin, Erik Russo.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Thursday, October 10, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:30 am. Interment will be in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019