Alexander (Skip) Werbiski, 73, passed away comfortably on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center.
Al was born on September 2nd, 1946, in Meriden, to the late Alexander and Anna (Youmolowitz) Werbiski. After growing up on the family farm, he graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1964. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War and worked for Joe's Super Service, Adamo's, International Silver and finally, Guida's Dairy until his retirement. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Yuris) Werbiski and two daughters, Stephanie Werbiski and Jacob Contreras, of Dallas, Texas and Sandy and Luis Morales, of Wallingford. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Marissa Morales and Randy Johnson, Nicole and Andrew Heilman, and Matthew Morales and two great grandchildren, Logan Heilman and Jemma Johnson. In addition, he is survived by his two brothers Walter and Joyce Werbiski and their son Christopher and Peter and Lorraine Werbiski.
Skip loved farming and bailing hay with the family International Harvester Farmall M tractor. He was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed watching drag racing.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff in the STAR unit in Regency House for their exceptional care. Funeral services and inurnment with military honors will be held in the near future once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext. For online condolences and updates on services, please visit: www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020