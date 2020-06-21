Alexander (Skip) Werbiski, 73, passed away comfortably on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. He was the husband of Susan(Yuris) Werbiski.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. (Social distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed). A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be private in the State of CT. Veterans' Cemetery. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. (Social distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed). A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be private in the State of CT. Veterans' Cemetery. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.