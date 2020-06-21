Alexander Werbiski
1946 - 2020
Alexander (Skip) Werbiski, 73, passed away comfortably on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. He was the husband of Susan(Yuris) Werbiski.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. (Social distancing and Covid-19 Precautions to be followed). A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Inurnment with military honors will be private in the State of CT. Veterans' Cemetery. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com.





Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 06:45 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
Susan, Paula and I would like to offer our sympathy.
Frank Naczi
May 1, 2020
My deepest condolences
Deneane Silva
Friend
April 29, 2020
Sue and family,
I fondly remember the first invitation I received when I moved to Wallingford - it was your house, and Al (and you) greeted me then, and always, warmly and with a big grin.
May your family find peace in your loss.

Rita Kovacs
Rita Kovacs
Family
April 28, 2020
Al was employed by Guida's for over 25 years before he retired in 2015. He will be missed. Our deepest sympathies on his passing.
Guida's Dairy
Coworker
April 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Tony Hayes
Neighbor
April 26, 2020
My condolences to you and your family, I will miss the way Alex always made me smile during our times we spent together at Regency. Rest In Peace AL.
Yalonda Epps
April 25, 2020
Dear Sue, Sandy, Bert & family, Steph & Jacob,
So very, very sorry for your loss! You are all in our thoughts & prayers.
Much love
Cindy Lees
Family
April 24, 2020
Deepest condolences to the family. I was the next door neighbors during our middle and high school years, and knew the Yuris family as well.
Karen Dederick Kowalski
Neighbor
April 24, 2020
Al was the best! This man was honest, fun bro listen to, and offered great advise! I send my deepest condolences to his family and would like you all to know that Al was loved by the myself and the Guidas Family.
Susan Anderson
Coworker
April 24, 2020
A great friend, Always listened to everyone , tried to make everyone laugh at life. A true friend. Skip will be missed. He has gone home .
MIKE GROVES
Friend
April 23, 2020
Sue and family,So,sorry for your lost.Alex was one of kind ,very funny and smart!Went to school with him,last time I saw him was at Buick dealer when you got your Buick!When to church with your mom!Iwill always remember him! Rest in peace Alex!Donald Bishop

Donald Bishop
Friend
April 23, 2020
Sue and Family,
You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Rose and Amanda Yuris / Pierce
Friend
April 23, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Cathe Wynne
Cathe Wynne
Family
April 23, 2020
Sue, Sandy, Stephanie, Luis, and Family I would like to extend my condolences to you and your family. My your memories Comfort you in your time of loss.
Don and Tiffany Gervais
April 22, 2020
Dear Sue and Family. .Our heartfelt sympathy for your loss..May your loving husband be at peace.
Rodney & Penny Losi
Friend
April 22, 2020
Sue,

We were so sorry to learn of the passing of Al. He was such a great person; always smiling and full of life. We will never forget his presence at our family gatherings. His smile and positive energy will always be remembered. Please accept our deepest sympathy.

Love,

Pat and Tony
Tony & Pat Distasio
Family
April 22, 2020
Prayers for your family
Billie Flores
Friend
April 22, 2020
Dear Walt, Joyce & Chris,
To our lifelong neighbors and friends, we are so sorry for the loss of your brother/uncle. All
of you will be in our prayers and heartfelt thoughts.
Jim & Pat Chieppo
Pat & Jim Chieppo
Neighbor
April 21, 2020
Dear Sue, Sandy & family, Step & Jacob,
So deeply sorry for your loss! My heart goes out to you! Our thoughts & prayers are with you all! Much kove
Cindy & Corey Lees
Family
April 21, 2020
Good Night Allie... Rest in Peace
Gayle Forster
Family
April 21, 2020
We would like to offer our condolences to you sue and to all family members, such a tragedy,my all rest in peace.stephen& Addie Puppi.
Stephen Puppi
Friend
April 21, 2020
Susan and family: Loss of someone who means , so much, is always difficult. I am so sorry, and send my sympathy to you all. Wishing you comfort in memories you shared, and support from those who love you. Marion Layman Gracey
Marion Gracey
Friend
April 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss no pain no worries now he is at peace rest on mr Werbiski
Jacqueline Bernard
Coworker
April 21, 2020
Saddened to hear of Al's passing, and sending prayers and hugs to Sue, Steph, Sandy and the entire family. Al worked hard and was always welcoming to us.
Georgian Lussier
Friend
April 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I know he will be missed so much by the family. My prayers and love are sent to you all❤
Carol Ryan
Friend
April 21, 2020
Very sorry for your loss, prayers for you and your family.
Gladys Collazo
Acquaintance
April 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to you and your family. Prayers for everyone.
Elaine McDunnah
Friend
