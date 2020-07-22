In Hamden, July 20, 2020 Alfred Charles Ream, Jr., 90, of Hamden. Beloved husband of Tina Caivano Ream. Loving father of Richard A. Ream ( spouse Wendy) of Meriden, Kevin Ream of Los Angeles, CA and Jo Ann Ream of Hamden, brother of Catherine Lawson of Richland, Washington. Cherished Pop-Pop to grandchildren Jamie Wyatt, Kelly, Kevin and Joseph Roccapriore, Olivia Belliveau and Sophia Ream and great grandchildren Adilyn, Coltyn and Raelyn. He was predeceased by a brother Howard Ream and a sister Florence Rogers. Mr. Ream was born February 8, 1930 son of the late Alfred and Florence Ream, Sr. Alfred proudly served his country during the Korean War with the US Navy. Prior to his retirement he was a sales representative for office machines.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Calling hours are Thursday from 9 - 11 a.m., in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Masks will be required for all visitors. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT. 06489-1058. To leave an online condolence please visit www.siskbrothers.com