Alfred F. Brysh, 96, beloved husband of the late Veronica (Galgowski) Brysh passed away peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019 at the CT Baptist Home.



Born on May 4, 1923, he was the son of the late Frank and Agnes (Nadolski) Brys. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Alfred was a graduate of Meriden High School and a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. He proudly served in the United States Army Finance Corps during WWII in the European Theatre of Operations as a Sergeant for over two and a half years overseas. After serving his country, Alfred graduated from Morse College. He was a former Vice President of First Federal Savings & Loan Association in Meriden from 1946 until 1966; Executive Vice President of Palmer Savings Bank in Palmer, MA from 1967 until 1986; a Meriden Code Enforcement Officer and also Commissioner of the Housing Board in Meriden.



Alfred was very active in the communities he lived. He was Past President of the Palmer Rotary Club, Cheshire Chamber of Commerce and POSTEP, Meriden. Al was a Past Treasurer of Palmer Chamber of Commerce, a former Trustee of Wing Memorial Hospital, a member of: the Polish American Citizens Club in Three Rivers, PLAV Post 189, Meriden and St Stanislaus School Board.



Mr. Brysh is survived by his daughters: Barbara B. Lynch of Hanover, NH, Nancy J. Giese of Franklin, MA; four grandchildren: Alexandria and Marcus Giese and Benjamin and John Lynch and his cousin Halina M. Brys of Wallingford.



His funeral will be held on Wednesday July 17th at 9:30 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal on July 14, 2019