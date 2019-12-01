|
Alfred J. Cei, 88, of Wallingford, loving husband of the late Janice (Drezak) Cei, passed away peacefully Nov. 26, 2019 at Masonicare Health Center. Alfred was born June 29, 1931, son of the late Alfred J. Cei Sr. and Madeline (Venditto) Cei, and raised in Wallingford, where he was superintendent of buildings and grounds for the public schools. "Spec" loved gardening, and grew the best tomatoes. He brought the kids and grandkids to Blades, Nighthawks, Whalers and Red Sox games. He was loved for his magnetic personality and could find something to talk and laugh about with anyone he met. He is survived by his children Michael (Joan) Cei of Wallingford, Susan Ingraham Keeler of Meriden, Donna Cei of Texas, Kathleen (Kyle Summer) Cei of Hamden; his beloved grandchildren Kevin, Elizabeth and Carolyn Cei; Emily and Evelyn Ingraham; Victoria and Joshua Pollack. Al was predeceased by his son-in-law Thomas Keeler; his siblings John Cei, Dolores Fecondo and Maj. Marie T. Cei. The family is very thankful for the wonderful team at Masonic Ramage 4 who cared for him in recent years.
Relatives and close friends are invited to attend an intimate graveside service, Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. John Cemetery, Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Al's memory may be sent to CT Veterans Legal Center (ctveteranslegal.org). Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019