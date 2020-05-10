Alfred M. "Ted" Moynihan, 81, lifelong resident of Yalesville, husband of Frances (Pech) Moynihan for 57 years, passed away peacefully with his family by his side May 8, 2020 at Regency House.
He was born in Hartford on June 5, 1938, a son of the late Arthur Moynihan and Elizabeth Kimball Moynihan. He moved to Wallingford when he was 6 months old.
Ted was known by many as the owner of the Corner Shoppe in Yalesville. He went on to become a successful and well-known sports and op ed columnist for the Record Journal. One of Ted's favorite assignments was covering the UCONN Women's Basketball team. He served as the President of the Connecticut Sports' Writer Alliance. He received the Art McGinley Meritorious Service Award, an award given by the CSWA for meritorious service in 2007
Following his retirement, Ted and Fran spent winters in Fort Meyers, Florida where he was an avid golfer and President of the Fiesta Bay Golf League. He was also a spirited singer who performed in numerous shows with The Fiesta Bay Swingers. Ted was the writer and director of a Show Timers Production, a yearly show put on by the residents of Siesta Bay.
When in Connecticut, Ted worked at Hunter's Golf Course as a starter . And he continued to provide sports coverage for many high school events and the Traveler's Golf Tournament.
In addition to his wife, Frances, he is survived by his son, Mark Moynihan of Wallingford; his daughters, Mary Underwood and her husband, Thomas, of Cheshire and Lea Moynihan of Morganton, NC; his sister, Joan Prest of Richmond, VA; his grandchildren, Lindsay Underwood of San Antonio, TX and Connor Underwood and his wife, Rachel, of Columbus, OH; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jean Jacobs and brothers-in-law Bernard Pech and Pat Prest.
Ted's family would like to thank those who provided wonderful care to Ted during the last 5 years. This includes Partnerships Adult Day (Hamden); Regency House of Wallingford's STAR unit; and Masonicare Hospice.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a memorial Mass will be celebrated in safer times at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville. Donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, S4B, Southington, CT 06489 The American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067; or Usher's Syndrome Coalition, 63 Great Road, suite 207, Maynard, MA; 01754. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 10, 2020.