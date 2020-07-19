1/1
Alfred "Ted" Moynihan
Alfred M. "Ted" Moynihan, 81, lifelong resident of Yalesville, husband of Frances (Pech) Moynihan for 57 years, passed away peacefully with his family by his side May 8, 2020 at Regency House from the Covid-19 virus.

Ted's Family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, S4B, Southington, CT 06489 The American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067; or Usher's Syndrome Coalition, 63 Great Road, suite 207, Maynard, MA; 01754. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
