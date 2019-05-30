Alfred T. Kleszcz, 93, of Southington, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Summit at Plantsville.



He was born July 3, 1925 in Meriden the son of the late George and Eva (Turek) Kleszcz. He had worked at Hass Contractors and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WW II. He was a member of the Southington Historical Society.



He is survived by his niece Annette Lukasik and great a niece and nephew, Christine Lukasik and George A. Lukasik. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Richard, Joseph, Walter, Leo, Edward, Helen, Stephanie, Stella and Irene.



He loved collecting arrow heads and playing the guitar.



The funeral service will be held Saturday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 9-10 a.m. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery.