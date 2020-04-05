|
Alfred "Tammy" Tamartino, 94, of Wallingford, formerly of North Branford, husband of 70 years to Dolores (Mauro) Tamartino, passed away peacefully April 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in New Haven on June 17, 1925, son of the late Pasquale and Amelia (Cerrito) Tamartino, and stepson of the late Mollie (DeLeone) Tamartino.
He served in WWII as a Seabee stationed in the South Pacific. Upon his return, he worked as an operating engineer in the construction industry for many years. He spent his retired years enjoying time in his yard with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Dolores, he is survived by his daughters, Diane Ausburger and her husband, Michael, Debra Swanson and her husband, Kevin, Donna Ryan and her significant other, Bob Easton; his twin sister, Ruth Mennone; his grandsons, Kevin Jr., Shaun, and Joshua Swanson, and Matthew Ryan; his great grandchildren, Julianna, Shaun Jr., Peyton, and Kevin III; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Linda Tamartino, and his sister, Theresa Kyte.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, all services and his burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to The Seabees Museum and Memorial Park, 21 Iafrate Way, North Kingstown, Rhode Island 02852. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences or directions visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020