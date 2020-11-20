1/1
Alice E. Haffner
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice E. Haffner, 97, loving wife of the late John Haffner, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Bradley Home in Meriden.

Born in Maspeth, New York on October 22, 1923, she was the daughter to the late Louis and Alice Lipple. Alice was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and an Officer and Member of the Rosary Society. Mrs. Haffner will be remembered for being active in her community. She volunteered at the Meriden soup kitchen for over 15 years. Alice loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

Mrs. Haffner is survived by her two sons, Mark Haffner and Matthew Haffner and his wife Mary; her 12 grandchildren, John, Jason, Jarrot, Justin, Mark, Matthew, Kelsey, Kimberly, Timothy, Ryan, Matthew and Christopher and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by her sons, John and Paul Haffner and her sister, Mary Sullivan.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, November 20th from 4 to 7 pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St Joseph Campus. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's name can be made to the Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit, jferryfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St Joseph Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved