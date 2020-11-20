Alice E. Haffner, 97, loving wife of the late John Haffner, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Bradley Home in Meriden.
Born in Maspeth, New York on October 22, 1923, she was the daughter to the late Louis and Alice Lipple. Alice was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and an Officer and Member of the Rosary Society. Mrs. Haffner will be remembered for being active in her community. She volunteered at the Meriden soup kitchen for over 15 years. Alice loved her children and grandchildren dearly.
Mrs. Haffner is survived by her two sons, Mark Haffner and Matthew Haffner and his wife Mary; her 12 grandchildren, John, Jason, Jarrot, Justin, Mark, Matthew, Kelsey, Kimberly, Timothy, Ryan, Matthew and Christopher and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Alice was predeceased by her sons, John and Paul Haffner and her sister, Mary Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Friday, November 20th from 4 to 7 pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, St Joseph Campus. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's name can be made to the Bradley Home, 320 Colony St., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, please visit, jferryfh.com