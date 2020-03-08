|
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Alice (May) Gosselin, 86, completed her earthly journey and was born into eternal life to return to her Creator. Alice was born on March 13, 1933 in Bridgeport and moved to Meriden when she was a child with her parents Thomas and Catherine (Brennan) May and lived there her whole life with her beloved husband Fernand "Fred" Gosselin who predeceased her. Together they raised two sons, Thomas Patrick Gosselin and Philip Joseph Gosselin. Thomas and Philip were blessed to have such loving parents. Alice was honored to be a Registered Nurse. She was trained and work at Bridgeport Hospital until she fell in love with Fred and got married. She graduated from Meriden High School. Alice was so proud to be Irish! She was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians-Ladies' Auxiliary in Meriden for years where she made many great friends. She was a faithful communicant of St. Rose Church in Meriden for decades. Alice was also predeceased by her sisters, Patricia (May) Roy and Kathleen May who shared a close bond that transcends words. Additionally, Alice is survived by Linda (Kallaher) Gosselin, Thomas' wife and Alice (Daugherty) Gosselin, Philip's wife, as well as, her grandchildren, Molly Gosselin, Clint Gosselin, Susan Herget, Danae Tinsley and Vincent Sumpter. Her dear friends and other relatives that were a rich part of the tapestry of her life will miss her generous and loving spirit. The family will receive relatives and friends from 9 to 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 10th at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 10th at 11 am at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 35 Center Street, Meriden. Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Special thanks to her son Thomas for all the loving care he provided to his Mom during her final months and to the caregivers at Midstate Medical Center, the Meriden Center and the Franciscan Home Care and Hospice Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Rose of Lima Parish, 35 Center Street, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 8, 2020