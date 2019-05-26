Alice M. Amann, 76, wife of the late Robert S. Amann, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Connecticut Baptist Home in Meriden. Born in Meriden on August 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Lesiak) Arico. She was a lifelong resident of Meriden and a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. She was also an avid puzzle maker and loved to play bingo.



She is survived by her three daughters; Patricia Morin and her husband Michael, Susan Tresselt and her husband Walter, and Anne Mrozowski and her husband John, and four grandchildren; Eric and Michelle Morin, and Alexander and Alyssa Tresselt. She is also survived by her sisters; Irene Maggipinto, Lorraine Layman, Mary Amann and Helen Hughes, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two brothers; Walter and Raymond Arico.



Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be at the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday morning prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. The family would like to thank the Connecticut Baptist nurses and staff for all the care and compassion that they showed on a daily basis.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Published in The Record-Journal from May 26 to May 25, 2019