1/1
Alice M. Light
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are saddened to announce the passing of Alice M. (Kruis) Light, predeceased by her husband Thomas, only two short months ago. Alice was born in Jersey City, NJ in 1953. She moved to Highlands, NJ as a teenager where she fell in love and married Tom in 1970. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Alice and Tom moved to Southington, CT where they raised their children to value family and friends. We find peace knowing that she is with her husband Tom this holiday season. Alice is survived by her loving children, Thomas E. Light, Jr. of Cheshire and daughter, Tracie Stanton and her husband Sean of Southington and 2 grandchildren, Allison Mae and Cameron Stanton. She is also survived by her brother, James Kruis and his wife, Michelle of CA, her sister Christine Uli of CA, her special sisters-in-law, Nina Flannery of Highlands, NJ and Barbara Wirth and her husband Albert of Big Pine Key, FL and several special nieces/friends, whom she loved like daughters, nephews, friends and a large extended family. Alice was predeceased by her parents, Esther and Hendrick Kruis and her in-laws, Anna and Jim Bovie. Additionally, she was predeceased by her brother, Horace Kruis and sisters, Grace Schultz and Katrina Sandusky. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave, Southington, CT 06489. Walk- through calling hours for Alice and Tom will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. A private memorial service will be Livestreamed at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday before the calling hours. To watch the service, please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/79047811. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Plantsville Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved