We are saddened to announce the passing of Alice M. (Kruis) Light, predeceased by her husband Thomas, only two short months ago. Alice was born in Jersey City, NJ in 1953. She moved to Highlands, NJ as a teenager where she fell in love and married Tom in 1970. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Alice and Tom moved to Southington, CT where they raised their children to value family and friends. We find peace knowing that she is with her husband Tom this holiday season. Alice is survived by her loving children, Thomas E. Light, Jr. of Cheshire and daughter, Tracie Stanton and her husband Sean of Southington and 2 grandchildren, Allison Mae and Cameron Stanton. She is also survived by her brother, James Kruis and his wife, Michelle of CA, her sister Christine Uli of CA, her special sisters-in-law, Nina Flannery of Highlands, NJ and Barbara Wirth and her husband Albert of Big Pine Key, FL and several special nieces/friends, whom she loved like daughters, nephews, friends and a large extended family. Alice was predeceased by her parents, Esther and Hendrick Kruis and her in-laws, Anna and Jim Bovie. Additionally, she was predeceased by her brother, Horace Kruis and sisters, Grace Schultz and Katrina Sandusky. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's memory may be made to Bread for Life, 31 Vermont Ave, Southington, CT 06489. Walk- through calling hours for Alice and Tom will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. A private memorial service will be Livestreamed at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday before the calling hours. To watch the service, please visit https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/79047811
