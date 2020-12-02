Alice Rachel (Larese) Philibert died on Monday, November 30th at Miller Memorial Community after a brief illness. She was born in Meriden to Flavio and Carrie (Zande) Larese on January 26, 1922. Alice spent her life in the Meriden area where she raised three daughters with her husband, Joseph. She was employed by AMF Cuno Engineering for over forty years until her retirement in 1987. Alice worked hard all her life and had boundless energy for everything she did. She was a talented seamstress, enjoyed crocheting and was a great cook who was known for her delicious spaghetti and meatballs and Italian cookies. But mostly Alice will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law and proud grandma to her beloved granddaughters, Amanda and Christine.
Alice was predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 1974 and her sister Norma Pliska in 2007. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters and their families: Nan and Jim Peckham of Windsor; Anita and Michael Early and their daughters Amanda and Christine of Southington; Suzanne and Peter Drechsler of Canton, Ohio; special daughters Karen Early and Valerie Early; her brother Albert Larese; and many nieces and nephews.
Our family is grateful to all the nurses, CNAs, Jon and Masila and the staff at Miller and Franciscan Hospice Care for their kindness and compassionate care of Alice.
Due to the present virus situation, there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Meriden. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mindful of Covid-19 precautions, masks and social distancing will be observed. We honor Alice's memory by respecting and understanding anyone's decision not to attend due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Franciscan Home Care & Hospice, 267 Finch Ave, Meriden, CT 06451 or the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. Arrangements are under the direction of the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com