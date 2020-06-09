Jenn, Sally, and family,
So sorry for the loss of your mother. She was a wonderful lady. Many fond memories of her from my childhood.
Alice Victoria Loane Johnson of Wallingford passed away peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on June 4, 2020. She was 88 years old and the beloved wife of Richard Arno Johnson with whom she enjoyed 70 years of married life. Alice was born February 22, 1932 in Guilford, Maine, the daughter of Bertrand and Helen (Marsh) Loane of Fort Fairfield. After the death of her parents she grew up in Guilford, Maine, living with her grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. Ralph H. Marsh, and her aunt, Alice H. Marsh (Nannie). She graduated from Maine Central Institute where she met and then married the love of her life, Richard. Alice and Richard moved to Wallingford to raise their family and became members of the First United Methodist Church. Alice became very active in the church, choir, and Eastern Star of Wallingford - Meriden. She worked as a care giver for many years, at Gaylord Hospital, the Visiting Nurse Association of Wallingford, and also as a private duty nurse. Alice loved to talk about her family, she was a historian and told captivating stories of her childhood. She loved to knit, crochet, sing, and dance. We will remember her most as a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She loved to be around her greatest legacy, her family. Alice was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Marsh Loane and Ruth Buzzell, along with her sons Richard A. Johnson, Jr. and Bruce A. Johnson and her grandchildren Katelyn Buchanan and Taylor Short. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by their children and their spouses, Robert (Elaine) Johnson, Julie (Kevin) Buchanan, Jennifer Short, (Ken Welch), Sarah Johnson; her grandchildren, Richard (Sharon) Johnson, Kristen (Mike) Woody, Victoria Buchanan, Elizabeth Buchanan, Edward Short, Brandon (Kasey) Carr, Heather Carr, Catherine (Jay) Morgan, and Mitchell Carr; and her great grandchildren, Nathaniel Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Adelina Carr, Elowyn Carr and Henry Morgan. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. The family's loss of Alice can never be expressed in words. We lost our matriarch, our dearest friend, our family's biggest cheerleader. Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent to the Taylor Short Foundation, 21 Pleasant Street, Wallingford CT 06492. A scholarship in 2021 will be awarded in memory of Alice. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.