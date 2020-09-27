Allan F. Tonkowicz, 66, passed away peacefully, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Allan was born in Meriden, May 2, 1954, a son of the late Frank Tonkowicz and Doris (Ring) Tonkowicz and has been a Higganum resident for many years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and was employed by Radio Frequency Systems in Wallingford. Allan was a loving uncle to all his nieces; and nephews. He was never too tired to play and always gave his all. A favorite past time included indulging in his favorite snacks with them including Durham Dari Serv. and Les' Dairy Bar. Allan was also an avid runner, and loved to work in his garden. He is survived by his sister Nancy Clough of Naugatuck; his brother Robert Tonkowicz of Portland; his nieces; and nephews; Nicole Cossette and her husband Howard Cossette III of Durham, Roger Clough Jr. and his wife Kimberly Theriault of Middletown, Benjamin Clough and Amanda Clough both of Naugatuck; his grandnieces; and grandnephew Howard IV and Aniela Cossette, Mia Clough; and several cousins.
His family will receive relatives and friends Monday, September 28, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 9 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, when the funeral procession will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. (face coverings and social distancing will be required). For online expressions of sympathy visit: stempienfuneralhome.com