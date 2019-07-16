Allen Joseph Schipritt, 63, beloved husband of Laura Schipritt, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019. A lifelong resident of Meriden, he was the son of the late Frank R. Schipritt and Helen Schipritt (Schurevich). He had an enormous amount of love for his family and especially cherished his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an avid sportsman and will be remembered for his easy smile and lifelong friendships.



Besides his devoted and loving wife, he leaves behind his son, Aaron Schipritt (Elizabeth) and his two daughters, Rachael Schipritt-Bell (Arthur) and Rebecca Crivellone (Michael); his eight beloved grandchildren, Connor, Lilah, Riley, Zachary, Cameron, Hailey, McKenzie and Lucy; and his godchild, Frances Schipritt, Jr. He was predeceased by his daughter, Amy Schipritt; his grandson, Allen G. Schipritt; and his brother and his wife, Martin and Linda Schipritt.



Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held on Saturday, July 20th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Schipritt Cottage in Charlestown, R.I. There are no calling hours and the burial will be private.