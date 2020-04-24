The Record-Journal Obituaries
Alvina Gauthier


1937 - 2020
Alvina Gauthier Obituary
Alvina Gauthier, 83, passed away April 20, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Canada, she was the wife of the late Gerald Gauthier and she is survived by her daughters, Geri Gostyla and her husband Mark, Lisa Rogozinski and her husband Craig and Julie Rieger and her husband Jason and her son, Gerald Gauthier, Jr. She also leaves behind grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for family only at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
