Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
Amelia G. Albrycht


1926 - 2019
Amelia G. Albrycht Obituary
Amelia G. (Kerwicki) Albrycht, 93, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the HOCC of New Britain. She had been the devoted wife of the late Stanley "Red" V. Albrycht for nearly 72 years.

Born in Southington on May 29, 1926 to the late Vincent and Alice (Kunsinski) Kerwicki, she had been a lifelong Southington resident. Amelia retired from the Bradley Home where she worked as a nurse's aide for many years. She was a lifetime parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church, sang in the choir for many years, and was a member of the Immaculata Women's Club. She was an avid crocheter, loved hosting family holidays and enjoyed watching the Red Sox. Most of all, she was dedicated to her family as a loving wife, caring mother and adoring grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Michelson and her husband Dean of East Hampton; 2 sons, Ronald Albrycht and Brian Albrycht, both of Plantsville; 5 grandchildren: Candice Griffin of TN; Gary Griffin Jr. and his wife Jen of Simsbury; Jason Albrycht and his wife Shawna of Southington; Michael Albrycht and Matthew Albrycht and Heather of Southington; 7 great-grandchildren; Rylan and Reese Griffin, Lyle and Bria Albrycht and Amelia, Hannah and Audrey Albrycht and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Walter and Chester Smolinski and two sisters, Katherine Recko and Helen Mitney.

Amelia's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, Asta Ricci and Maria Riccitelli for their excellent care and compassion and also to her dear friend Carol Davich who sat with her for countless hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Amelia's memory may be made to Pallative Care-Wolfson at HOCC New Britain, 100 Grand St., New Britain, CT 06050.

A funeral service be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Plantsville. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.Plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
