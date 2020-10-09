1/1
Ana Irma Estrada
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ana Irma Estrada, 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a battle with cancer.

Ana was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on August 15, 1953 to the late Irma Montañez Estrada and Casimiro Estrada. Ana had a huge heart and it showed in her role at PHRN, her work as a community activist and in her social services position caring for the elderly and disabled.

She is survived by her three daughters, Yanita Cruz, Caridad Broman and Irma Yvette Estrada; her seven grandchildren, Jelani Cruz, Violet Broman, Alfonzo Cartagena, Nyjah McFadden, Karina Ramos, Victoria Duprey and Daneal Lanier; her sister, Maria Estrada and brother Ramon Estrada. Ana was predeceased by family members Ramonita Estrada, Miguel Estrada, Fernando Estrada, Sixto Estrada and Jose L. Cartagena.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, October 11th from 12 to 3pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society @ www.donate3.cancer.org. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
12:00 - 03:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Son
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved