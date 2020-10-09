Ana Irma Estrada, 67, passed away on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a battle with cancer.
Ana was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on August 15, 1953 to the late Irma Montañez Estrada and Casimiro Estrada. Ana had a huge heart and it showed in her role at PHRN, her work as a community activist and in her social services position caring for the elderly and disabled.
She is survived by her three daughters, Yanita Cruz, Caridad Broman and Irma Yvette Estrada; her seven grandchildren, Jelani Cruz, Violet Broman, Alfonzo Cartagena, Nyjah McFadden, Karina Ramos, Victoria Duprey and Daneal Lanier; her sister, Maria Estrada and brother Ramon Estrada. Ana was predeceased by family members Ramonita Estrada, Miguel Estrada, Fernando Estrada, Sixto Estrada and Jose L. Cartagena.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, October 11th from 12 to 3pm at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
