Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ana Mercedes Ortiz-Oliveras

Ana Mercedes Ortiz-Oliveras Obituary
Ana Mercedes Ortiz-Oliveras, 70, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in Puerto Rico on August 8, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Felix Ortiz and Andreas Oliveras. She had resided in Meriden.

Ms. Ortiz enjoyed cooking, sewing and knitting. She loved her birds and plants, for which she had a green thumb. She was a collector of knick knacks.

She is survived by her children, Wally Nieves, Raul (Ramel) Nieves, Wanda Nieves, Johanna Rodriguez, Jessica Colon-Ortiz and Jason Colon. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as two sisters and a brother.

Family and friends are invited to call at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, on Tuesday, December 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
