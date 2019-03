Anastacio (Papi) Robles, 99, departed this life on Friday, March 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Guadalupe Robles. Anastacio was born in Ciales, Puerto Rico on Feb. 10, 1920 to the late Ramon and Amparo Robles and is predeceased by his daughter, Ramonita Robles. He was a longtime resident of Wallingford, Conn. and retired from employment at Masonic Home. "Papi", as he was affectionately called, loved dancing to Salsa music, going for long drives, and playing dominoes. Anastacio is survived by his son, Rafael Robles;, and his three daughters; Nereida Robles, Blanca Smith, and Marisa Dugan; as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Allcare and Vitas for their loving care of Papi.



A funeral service for Anastacio will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday, immediately prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com. Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary