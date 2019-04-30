Andrea M. (Lach) Focareto, 56, loving wife of Peter J. Focareto, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at MidState Medical Center in Meriden.



Andrea was born in Detroit, Michigan, August 19, 1962, a daughter of the late Ronald Lach and Angeline (Tomala) Lach and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She was a graduate of Frazier High School in Michigan, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Construction Engineering from Lawrence Institute of Technology and earned a Master's Degree in Engineering from the University of Michigan. Andrea moved to Connecticut in 1985 and had been employed at Kasper Group, Yale New Haven Hospital and O & G Industries.



In addition to her husband Peter, she is survived by her beloved children Angela and Adam Focareto; her brother Steven Lach of Vermont; and several nieces and nephews.



Andrea loved spending time with her family including her beloved dog Maxie. She loved Vacationing in Maine with her family and was an avid sports fan especially her beloved Michigan Wolverines. Andrea was a member of St. Faustina Parish/SS. Peter and Paul Church.



Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 3, from The Wallingford Funeral Home at 10 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Faustina Parish, SS. Peter and Paul Church in Wallingford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Andrea may be sent to St. Faustina Parish, 82 Akron St., Meriden, CT. 06450, or to The University of Michigan Office of University Development, Engineering Corporate Scholarships - 370360, 3003 South State Street, Suite 9000, Ann Arbor, MI 48109-1288. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com