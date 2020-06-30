Andrew D. Brush, 48, of Southington, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at HOCC, of New Britain. He was a devoted husband, proud father, loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Andrew was born on July 22, 1971 in New Britain to William and Ellen (Kilduff) Brush and was a lifelong Southington resident. Andy was a Southington High School graduate, Class of 1989. After high school, he earned his Bachelor's in Business Marketing from the University of CT. He worked in the Direct Mail industry for 20 years before proudly starting his own business, R & B Mailing LLC in New Britain, CT with his friend and partner in 2013. Andrew was a lifelong Yankee fan, loved UCONN basketball, and the Raiders. He was passionate about live music and loved to attend concerts. He belonged to bowling and setback leagues over the years and enjoyed the annual golf trip with his best friends. Andy was a kind, generous and hardworking man, devoted to both his family and friends. He will deeply missed by many. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his wife Kerry (Kane) Brush and their 2 children, Katie and Aidan Brush, four siblings; Bea Brush of Newport, Rhode Island, Ellen Dietz and husband, Roger, Jennifer Brush and partner, Jeffrey Shulthiess and William Brush III and wife, Barbara, all of Southington and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Frank Kane and wife Jacqueline of New Hartford, CT and brother-in-law, Gary Kane and wife Pamela of Arlington, MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Pamela Brush, sister-in-law, Michele Lane and a nephew, Thomas Feeney. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to Perfect Imperfections Dog Resuce, 15 Dunrobin Ln, Watertown, CT 06795 or through Paypal at trishaperfectimperfections@gmail.com. A livestreamed memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. Please click here fccsouthington.org/livestream to attend. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.