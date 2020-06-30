Andrew D. Brush
7/22/1971 - 6/26/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew D. Brush, 48, of Southington, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at HOCC, of New Britain. He was a devoted husband, proud father, loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Andrew was born on July 22, 1971 in New Britain to William and Ellen (Kilduff) Brush and was a lifelong Southington resident. Andy was a Southington High School graduate, Class of 1989. After high school, he earned his Bachelor's in Business Marketing from the University of CT. He worked in the Direct Mail industry for 20 years before proudly starting his own business, R & B Mailing LLC in New Britain, CT with his friend and partner in 2013. Andrew was a lifelong Yankee fan, loved UCONN basketball, and the Raiders. He was passionate about live music and loved to attend concerts. He belonged to bowling and setback leagues over the years and enjoyed the annual golf trip with his best friends. Andy was a kind, generous and hardworking man, devoted to both his family and friends. He will deeply missed by many. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his wife Kerry (Kane) Brush and their 2 children, Katie and Aidan Brush, four siblings; Bea Brush of Newport, Rhode Island, Ellen Dietz and husband, Roger, Jennifer Brush and partner, Jeffrey Shulthiess and William Brush III and wife, Barbara, all of Southington and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Frank Kane and wife Jacqueline of New Hartford, CT and brother-in-law, Gary Kane and wife Pamela of Arlington, MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Pamela Brush, sister-in-law, Michele Lane and a nephew, Thomas Feeney. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to Perfect Imperfections Dog Resuce, 15 Dunrobin Ln, Watertown, CT 06795 or through Paypal at trishaperfectimperfections@gmail.com. A livestreamed memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. Please click here fccsouthington.org/livestream to attend. Calling hours will be held from 4 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved