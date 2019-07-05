Andrew Salvatore DiSilvestro, Sr., was born on May 16, 1960. He passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife and four children. Andy was a devoted husband and father. He leaves behind the love of his life, Sharon (Pietrzyk) DiSilvestro and their four children: A son Andrew Jr. of Middlebury, his son Joshua, and his two daughters: Rachel and Sarah all from Durham. Andy enlisted into the Navy at age 17 where he began the life he longed for. After being in the Navy, Andy did many odd jobs and completed his GED. He enrolled at Middlesex Community College which changed his life forever. He met Sharon, completed his degree and then married Sharon. Soon after he completed his degree Andy enrolled in Ona Wilcox School of Nursing; this decision helped spring-board him into a career where he flourished and became an outstanding Unit Director at Connecticut Valley Hospital. Andy loved to volunteer. He was a volunteer firefighter for CVH, a Boy Scout leader, Eucharist Minister, sang in the choir and was part of the Knights of Columbus all within St Mary of Czestochowa. He also volunteered many years for the Durham Fair Association and was a regular blood donor. Andy had a great sense of humor and loved life. He constantly joked and brought perpetual laughter and joy to his wife and children. Andy always wanted to live in the country and his dream came true when he and his wife purchased a home in Durham. Andy enjoyed his yard and home and was often found working to improve both. He was a family man and loved being with his wife and children. He was proud of his children and the life he built with his wife. Andy fought early on-set Alzheimer's for years. He constantly amazed his family by remaining within himself and then revealing a small glimpse of his personality throughout his fight with this terrible illness. In addition, he leaves behind, his sister Angela Fava from Seattle, WA, his brother, George Malone and sister, Sandra White both from Middletown, CT, his beloved Uncle Sal Malone (Champ) from Portland, CT, his in-laws Ellen and Stan Pietrzyk (Mom and Dad P.) from Middlefield, CT, his many sisters and brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Anthony DiSilvestro and his mother Annabelle Malone. Calling hours will be at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Friday July 5th from 5 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Middletown. Burial in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown, will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Record-Journal from July 5 to July 2, 2019