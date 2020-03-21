Home

Andrew T. Mezzi

Andrew T. Mezzi Obituary
Andrew T. Mezzi, 46, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in Los Angeles.

Formerly of Wallingford, he lived in L.A. where he worked as a professional recording engineer for Fox Studios and operated his own studio as well. He enjoyed his work, and was a willing teacher and helper to anyone getting started in his profession. A graduate of Sheehan H. S., he attended Castleton College in Vermont, and graduated with honors from Full Sale University in Florida.

Andrew loved his family, especially his niece Leah. He was kind and thoughtful to his family, always helping his parents with their technology problems, and spending time with his sister. He loved the beach, and hiking with his friends. He leaves his mother, Leona Ford, his father Andrew J. Mezzi, his sister, Katherine, his niece Leah, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, James Mezzi.

He will be missed very much.

There will be a Memorial Mass in the future.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
