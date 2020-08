Andrew T. Mezzi, 46, formerly of Wallingford, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his home in Los Angeles.There will be a mass of Christen Burial for Andrew, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. It will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville, at 11 a.m. Masks are required. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden immediately after.