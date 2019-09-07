|
|
Angela M. Pisarz, 94, former longtime resident of Grove Street, Yalesville, departed this life on August 30, 2019 at her daughter's home in Golden, CO. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Pisarz.
Angie was born in Waterbury on January 30, 1925 to the late Luigi and Rosina (Melina) Giannelli.
Prior to retirement, she was a secretary in the Emergency Room of the former Veterans Memorial Medical Center. She was a founding member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and had been a member of the Ladies Guild. She was past president of the Junior Women's Club and had been active with the Meriden Wallingford Hospital Women's Auxiliary. She had been a hospital volunteer until she was 85 years of age.
Angela is survived by: her son Donald Pisarz and his wife Barbara of Wallingford; her daughter Alyce Bizzell and her husband William of Colorado; her grandson Christopher Pisarz and his wife Ashley of New York; her great-grandson Jack Pisarz; her brother Louis Giannelli, Jr. of Florida; her sisters: Marie Suzio and Rosina Gutauskas, both of Meriden; and many nieces, nephews and special friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas and Benedict Giannelli; her sisters: Antoinette Abbondelo, Theresa Strikulis and Josephine Billy; and her goddaughter: Dolores Avellani.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Road, Yalesville. There are no calling hours. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019