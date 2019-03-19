Angelica Diaz, 71, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



Born on April 23, 1947 in Aguada, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Indalecio Diaz and Dolores Perez. Angelica was a seamstress. She enjoyed cooking and was famous for making her delicious Pasteles. Angelica especially loved spending time with her cherished grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all of her family and friends.



Mrs. Diaz is survived by her spouse Victor Colon; her children: Haydee Espada, Ernesto Villanueva, Isabel Rosa-Kaiser and her husband Robert Kaiser; eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers and a sister. The family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Cosin, Maureen Bracco, Venesa Lopez, the C5 Nursing Staff and the Hospice Team at THOCC for the wonderful care and compassion given to Angelica.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, March 23rd from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and attend her funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Angelica Diaz may be made to help with her funeral expenses to the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, CT 06450. Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019