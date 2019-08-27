|
Angeliki Alexopoulos , 76, of Wallingford, loving wife the late Alexios E. Alexopoulos, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
She was born in Stadio, Tegeas Greece, Jan. 8, 1943, a daughter of the late George and Paraskevi Politis, and a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in New Britain. In 1978 alongside her husband they founded East Side Pizza Palace in Wallingford which their family still operates.
She is survived by her children Angelo A. Alexopoulos and his wife Yvonne, George A. Alexopoulos and his wife Nicole, and Helen A. Gournaris and her husband Gus; her grandchildren, Thomas, John, Alexander, Peter, Angelica and Alexios, all of Wallingford; her siblings, Litsa (Mrs. Paul) Stavrakos, Peter Politis and his wife Georgia and Hariklea Melegos and her husband Sotirios; her in-laws, Dimitris Alexopoulos and his wife Olympia, Stavroula (Mrs. Thomas) Cosmos, Eleni (Mrs. Constantinos) Alexopoulos, and Constance (Mrs. Peter) Alexopoulos; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Wednesday, August 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. directly at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 W. Main St., New Britain. Interment will be at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019