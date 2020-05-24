Angelina Nardi Dudzik, 95, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in the warm comfort of her home with John, one of her beloved sons by her side and her dedicated caregiver Annie. Angelina, who was affectionately called Pinky by all her family and friends was born on December 10, 1924 to the late John and Anna (Grimaldi) Nardi.
Angelina, widowed for 35 years, was the wife of the late Francis J. Dudzik. She worked as an Executive Secretary for Peck, Stowe & Wilcox before devoting her life to her children.
She is survived by two sons, John S. Dudzik of Southington and William F. Dudzik of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by her brother Edward Nardi of Southington and was predeceased by her brother William Nardi who she missed dearly.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Helina (Annie) who has been a wonderful loyal friend and a very special part of the Dudzik family for over eight years. Also, a companion to Angelina was her sweet and loving cat Furball aka Ginger.
Due to the current pandemic funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 24, 2020.