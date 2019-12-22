|
|
Angelina "Dolly" Velush, 96, of Wallingford, wife of the late Frank W. Velush, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Masonicare.
She was born on North Branford on December 3, 1923, a daughter of the late Nicole and Frances (Marrone) Buccelli.
Dolly will be remembered for her love of her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a seamstress who loved to sew and loved working in her garden.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Masonicare, Ramage 3, and the staff at Westfield Care and Rahab Center for the care and compassion they gave to Dolly and her family.
Dolly is survived by her daughters, Karen LoCascio and her husband, James, of Cape Coral, Florida and Elain Ruszczyk of Meriden; her son, Eric Velush, her grandchildren, James, Michael, Christopher, Jodi, Gary, Amy, and Haley; her great grandchildren, Joseph, Ava, Olivia, and Jackson; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Frank and Gary Velush, her sisters, Pauline DiPierdomenico, Lizzie Calcagni, and Genevieve Stephenson, and her brothers, Anthony Rapone, Thomas Crane, and Salvatore Buccelli, Jerry Buccelli, Nicholas Buccelli, and Joseph Buccelli.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Frances Cabrini Church in North Haven at a later date. There are no calling hours. Interment in All Saints Cemetery is private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 22 to Dec. 21, 2019