Angelo Antonio Castaldo, 89, of Southington, passed away on July 7, 2020 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut. He was born in Castel Campagnano, Italy on August 17, 1930 to the late Florindo and Ersilia (Perfetto) Castaldo.
He was the loving husband of the late Ersilia (Marcuccio) Castaldo, whom he was married to for 60 years. He worked at Ideal Forging in Southington for over 20 years before retiring. Angelo was an avid gardener and loved planting in his vegetable garden.
Angelo leaves behind his two sons John Castaldo, and Frank Castaldo and his wife Joann, all of Southington; his grandchildren Angela Castaldo-Brown and her husband Cory and his great-grandson Nico, and Gianni Castaldo and his girlfriend Kelsey; his brother Domenico Castaldo of Southington and his sister Caterina Giano of Italy; as well several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Ersilia, he is predeceased by his brother Raffaele.
Under social distancing protocol, a graveside service will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00am. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home in Southington has been entrusted with arrangements.