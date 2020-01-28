The Record-Journal Obituaries
Angelo DiMeo

Angelo DiMeo Obituary
Angelo DiMeo, 82, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Hartford Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Born in Italy on June 30, 1937, he was the son of the late Nicola and Maria (Coppola) DiMeo. He had resided in Cheshire for over 40 years.

Mr. DiMeo was employed by the Town of Cheshire, Board of Education, as a maintenance worker. He was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church and loved farming, farm animals, enjoyed the outdoors, made homemade wine and loved working in his garden.

Angelo is survived by his three children, Nicola and Linda DiMeo, Maria DiMeo and Luigi DiMeo and his grandson, Nicholas DiMeo. He is also survived by his siblings, Pasquale DiMeo, Elio DiMeo and Rosa Pisaturo and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Mario DiMeo his sister, Beatrice Gaetano and his grandson, Michael J. Rivard.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden and at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Mt. Carmel Campus for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, January 31st from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
