Angelo "Angie" Louis Cardona, 67 of Wallingford, CT, passed away September 13, 2020. He was born in Meriden, CT.Angelo is survived by his loving devoted wife of 40 years, Marianne (Pinto) Cardona and three sons, his pride and joy, Anthony Cardona, wife Adriana, Nicholas Cardona, fiancée Mayra and Christopher Cardona, wife Mallory all from CT, and his grandchildren that called him "the king". Angelo is survived by his siblings, William T. Cardona, Sonia Cardona, Ricky Cardona all of FL and Dionisio (Dennis) Cardona of Meriden, CT. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Angelo was predeceased by his mother Lucia (Lucy) Torres Cardona, brothers Ruben Cardona and John Cardona and a sister Miriam (Lily) Cardona.Angie was a private quiet soul. He will be missed terribly. Angie always kept us laughing with his great sense of humor. We loved when he played his guitar. At family gatherings we could guarantee (or we would prod) him to play "Hotel California" where we would join to sing our mother's favorite song.Angie attended Meriden schools, he retired from Pratt and Whitney with 40 years of service.Cremation was handled by Abbey Cremation Service of Rocky Hill, CT. There will be no memorial service per his request.