"A life well lived" Anita Crowell, 97, died Friday, June 26, 2020 in her beloved Bedford, VA. He born on January 11, 1923 in Woonsocket, RI a daughter of the late Delphus and Emma (Cote) Duval. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett "Peewee" Crowell; son, Bruce Crowell; two brothers and three sisters.When Anita wasn't motorcycling with her husband, Peewee, hiking with the Happy Hikers, working out at the "Y", or doing crafts, she was always doing something for someone else. Her thoughtfulness and generosity are renowned from Connecticut to Virginia to California. And her brownies were heavenly! "A life well lived", indeed!She is survived by her daughter, Janice Crowell of Grass Valley, CA; granddaughter, Hollen (Tim) Monroe of Durham, CT; niece and nephew, Sharon and Tom Bolles of Bedford; sister-in-law, Joyce Majeski of Meriden, CT; beloved friends, Craig and Jan Morrow of Herndon, VA, Carl and Dot Craig, Case and Coby Pieterman all of Bedford, VA; and many others.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.